Chris Hemsworth flaunts his muscular physique while surfing at a Byron Bay beach

Chris Hemsworth blessed the world by flaunting his muscular physique while surfing at a Byron Bay beach near the home he lives in Australia with his family.

The 39-year-old Thor: Love and Thunder action star didn’t wear a wetsuit leaving his perfectly shaped chest and bulging biceps for everyone to enjoy in his swim trunks.

Chris appears holding a surfboard designed with indigenous Australian art.

Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, also spent Christmas on a beach in Fiji. The actors and their family enjoyed the holidays in Tavarua, a beach resort in the popular tourist destination.

Pataky shared two posts of her stay in Fiji, showing her followers what her and her family have been up to. The photos show her enjoying the island and spending time with her husband and children, with one photo showing her and Hemsworth playfully dancing on the beach. Another photo shows her in a black bikini, looking fit and stunning. ”Bye Bye Tavarua!! Best surf ever!” she captioned the post.