‘Chef Yisus’ from Despierta América divorces his wife after 12 years together

After several months of rumors of problems in his marriage, ‘Chef Yisus’ from Despierta América and his wife, María Juliana Atehortua, have decided to end their marriage and go their separate ways. The couple, who were about to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary next week, share two daughters, Anabella and Silvana.

During this Friday’s broadcast of the Univision morning show, the chef confirmed the news: “Today I want to share with you something very personal. You have seen me grow professionally and have supported me. I opened the doors of my home to you, I always showed you my family, my wife, and my daughters. Today I want to be the one to share this chapter in my life, it is a divorce process. Today I want to confirm that Juliana and I have decided to end our union as a couple.”

He declared in front of the cameras: “It’s not the end of the world. I still respect her a lot as a person, especially as the mother of my daughters. We are still a family and even if we are separated, [the kids] will be our priority.”

The chef implied that after sharing this information on Despierta América, he will not comment again on the situation that his family is experiencing. “For our daughters we have decided not to talk about our separation, not to give so many details so that nothing is misinterpreted. We don’t want to affect our girls. I want you to know that as parents we will continue to be the greatest support for Anabella and Silvana.”He concluded: “It is a process that takes time but we have to manage it as best as possible.”

Meanwhile, María Juliana, deleted her social media, making clear her position on giving more details about this new stage of her life. According to reports from Mandy Fridmann, the Venezuelan chef and his wife made this decision together, reaching an agreement and sharing custody of the 8 and 6-year-old girls. According to the journalist’s reports, it would have been María Juliana who requested the divorce in the Family Court in Miami, where the case was resolved.

Fans of the pair noticed changes in their social media ahead of the divorce. However, speculation grew after Yisus was spotted without his wedding ring in recent days. Other rumors claim that he had been involved romantically with his set partner, Jessica Rodríguez, but nothing was confirmed.

The now-divorced couple tied the knot in 2012 after two years of dating. Apparently, their busy schedules would have been the reason for their separation, as he was focusing on various projects, including the filming of her series The Taste of America (ViX), while she was involved in her work commitments as an economist.