Sofia Vergara is excited to become a grandma: Talks about her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara

Sofia Vergara is opening up about the new chapter of her life following her divorce from Joe Manganiello. The Colombian icon previously revealed that the reason behind her split from the actor had to do with the fact that she did not want to have more kids. But despite, her decision, she is excited to be a grandma.

The 51-year-old actress talked to People about her motherhood journey, which started at the young age of 19, and explained why she is ready to become a grandma. “I think I’ll be a fun grandmother,” she said to the publication, adding that she wants her grandkids to call her “Abuela.”

Sofia also said that she has had a little practice taking care of her son, Manolo Vergara’s adorable pup. “On the weekends, he just drops his dog at my house,” she said. “And I used to drop him at my mom’s house during the weekend so that I could at least go out every once in a while.”

“It is great that I had him young because now I’m going to be 52 and he’s 32,” Sofia confessed. “I wish I was older sometimes because I would’ve been more mature, more prepared to be a mother, but that was what I got and what happened. But it is fun because I kind of grew up together with my son.”

Sofia explained that despite not wanting more kids, she loved “everything” about motherhood while watching his son grow up. “It’s an experience that’s unique,” she said. “It changes you and it’s very rewarding and gives you a lot of headaches too.”

When it comes to the reason for her divorce, she explained to People that she already lived that stage of her life. “I was a mother already. I know what it means to be a good mother or to try to be the best mother that you can, and that takes a lot of sacrifices, takes a lot of energy,” she concluded.