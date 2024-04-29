Sofia Vergara’s romance with Justin Saliman is getting serious: ‘He’s the one’

Sofia Vergara is happy and thriving in her new life chapter. The Colombian icon is moving on from her relationship with Joe Manganiello after finalizing her divorce and selling their Los Angeles mansion. Now the former couple seems to be giving love a second chance, with Manganiello dating actress Caitlin O’Connor, and Vergara getting serious with doctor Justin Saliman.

The Hollywood star recently went Instagram official with the orthopedic surgeon, sharing her love and appreciation for him. “She’s officially professed her love for him on social media. It’s not surprising she wants to marry him — he checks all the boxes,” a close source said to Ok! magazine.

“He’s handsome, independent, smart, makes her feel safe, and he’s not an actor,” the insider added, explaining that the relationship has been growing stronger after Saliman took care of the actress following her surgery. Meanwhile, Manganiello has been spotted with Caitlin multiple times and they even made their red carpet debut in recent months, with many believing marriage is in their future.

“It will be interesting to see who makes it to the altar first!” the source said to the publication. Back in March, a close source to the actor revealed to Us Weekly that “marriage is definitely in their future.” The insider explained that Joe and Caitlyn are “going to get engaged soon [and then] start trying for kids.”

The reason behind their divorce:

Vergara revealed the reason for her divorce from Manganiello last year after the unexpected announcement; “I’m newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger,” she said to El País during a recent interview, adding that “He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom.”

“I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore,” she explained. “I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother.”