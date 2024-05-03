The reason Odell Beckham Jr. and Kim Kardashian decided to split, and his new contract with Miami Dolphins

It seems Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are back to the single life. The reality star and the soccer player were linked romantically for months, but their relationship has come to an end, despite having fun moments together and keeping their romance away from the public eye.

“Kim and Odell are friends and have a lot of mutual friends in common,” a close source to the pair revealed to E! News in September 2023, explaining that Kim was “not seriously dating anyone at the moment but open to finding love again if she meets the right person.”

Fast forward to May 2024, it seems like the couple were not the right person for each other. “Kim and Odell have been doing their own things lately. Kim is so busy and hasn’t been putting any pressure on herself to be committed to anyone or in a serious relationship. She is all about being a hands-on mom,” an insider revealed to ET.

“Kim and Odell have always been open and honest about their future, whether that be together or separate,” the source went on to say, adding that they were a match during their brief romance. “They had a good thing and there aren’t any hard feelings on either side. They started as friends and still are,” the publication reported.

“They will continue to be respectful of each other’s spaces, careers, families, and friends,” the insider concluded. Fans of the reality star were hoping to see Kim with Odell at the Met Gala, but she will be seemingly walking the red carpet by herself.

Miami Dolphins and Odell Beckham Jr. agree to 1-year contract:

Meanwhile, Odell is making money moves, and is reportedly moving to Miami. The soccer star has agreed to terms on a contract with The Dolphins, as it was confirmed by ESPN. The publication reports that his 1-year contract is worth $3 million, “with incentives that can push its max value to $8.25 million.”

“We’re always looking to add to the roster and have the most competitive roster we can to make the team better,” General Manager Chris Grier said before news about the contract was revealed.