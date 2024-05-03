Cardi B takes courtside fashion to new heights with her rare luxury handbag

Cardi B recently caught everyone’s attention while attending a New York Knicks game because of her presence and bold fashion statement. Ditching the traditional sports team merch that often dominates the courtside scene, Cardi opted for a look that was undeniably part of her personality.

Instead of the typical sporty ensemble, Cardi dazzled in a preppy outfit that showcased her signature style and flair. She donned a cropped blue gingham button-up, adding a touch of edge with a raw hem. Paired with this was a brown plaid miniskirt featuring an ultra-high slit, injecting a dose of glamour into the sporty atmosphere.

Her attention to detail in accessorizing was what truly elevated Cardi’s look to maximalist perfection. She sported Y2K-friendly sunglasses from Blackpink singer Jennie Kim’s collaboration with Gentle Monster, infusing a trendy vibe into her ensemble. Adding a playful touch, Cardi adorned her hair with pink clips.

Cardi opted for white heeled boots from Loewe, complete with a charming bow detail on the vamp and shearling legs, perfectly balancing style and comfort.

Cardi B’s opulent accessory

Cardi B’s outfit was impressive, but the most remarkable item was the 30cm Himalaya Hermès Birkin hanging from her wrist. Made from Nile crocodile hide, this rare and luxurious bag is a real attention-grabber and can fetch resale prices in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In embracing such opulent accessories, Cardi joins the ranks of fellow celebrities redefining courtside fashion, like Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez, each making their mark with iconic designer handbags.

From Kardashian casually placing her brown crocodile Birkin on the floor to Lopez elegantly displaying her Chanel flap on her lap, these moments remind her that fashion is as much a part of the game as the action on the court.

Why are Birkin bags so expensive?

The Birkin bag, an iconic handbag created by the French luxury fashion house Hermès, is a rare sight for most people. While it has been seen in movies, among A-listers‘ closets, celebrity outings, and documentaries, only a tiny portion of the world’s population has had the privilege of seeing one in person.

This prestigious bag is highly coveted globally for its timeless design, exceptional craftsmanship, and exclusivity. It was named after the late British actress and singer Jane Birkin, who played a significant role in its creation. Sadly, she passed away on July 16, 2023.

What is so special about the Birkin bag?

Its reputation for scarcity and limited availability sets the Birkin bag apart. Hermès carefully controls the production and distribution of Birkin bags, making them highly exclusive and difficult to obtain.

Birkin bags are known for being extremely expensive, and various reasons contribute to their high price. Birkin bags are created by expert artisans who have undergone years of training to perfect their craft. The intricate stitching, attention to detail, and flawless construction require significant time and expertise. Each bag is meticulously crafted and can take many hours to complete, adding to its exclusivity and cost.