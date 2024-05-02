Kim and Khloé Kardashian look back at their viral fight 16 years ago: ‘Be careful what you wish for’

The Kardashian family has shown their journey to stardom since their popular reality show first started, showing wholesome and hilarious moments, but also giving fans a glimpse into their not-so-friendly discussions. Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian captivated viewers with their family dynamic, including some of their arguments and fights throughout many seasons of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians.’

Fans of the family remember one of the most memorable fights back in 2008, when Kim and Khloé got into an argument, causing Kim to unsuccessfully hit her sister with a Birkin bag. The infamous fight happened 16 years ago, quickly going “viral” at the time.

“16 years ago, Kim Kardashian failed to hit Khloe Kardashian with a purse after fighting over a Bentley in ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’,” an online user wrote on Twitter, showing a clip of the episode when the fight started.

16 years ago, Kim Kardashian failed to hit Khloe Kardashian with a purse after fighting over a Bentley in 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' pic.twitter.com/KdEUW6YVUJ — popculture (@notgwendalupe) May 1, 2024

The video shows Kim making a dramatic entrance while Khloé, Kourtney, Rob, and Scott talk about the situation that led to the fight. “Kourtney and I are strong queens,” Khloé says, calling Kim a “princess.” Kim suddenly enters the room and starts hitting her sister with her bag. “Don’t be f---ing rude,” she says, with Rob immediately trying to defuse the situation, and Kim bursting into tears.

“I wish she would try this now,“ Khloé wrote on Twitter after rewatching the clip and tagging Kim. “Baby be careful what you wish for…my bag is much bigger today than it was 16 years ago,” Kim joked. “Damn, I love it when you talk to me like this!!” Khloé replied. “Made me a little excited. I love when you stunt on me.”

“I just had to put her to sleep for a few years but she can and will be woken up I’ll see you and you big ass bag soon,” Khloé said about her alter ego ‘Khlomoney.’