Why Kevin Costner didn’t cast Chris Hemsworth in his movie

Kevin Costner and Chris Hemsworth fell in love with the same movie. In a batch of new interviews, Costner and Hemsworth revealed that they were both vying for the same role, with Hemsworth sharing that his wife Elsa Pataky wanted him to do the film since it involved horses, one of her great passions.

Chris Hemsworth at CinemaCon

Costner was attached to the project as lead actor and director, with Hemsworth trying hard to get himself signed on to the lead role. “There was a movie, a script that I’d read and loved and was like, ‘I want to get that,’ and then someone said, ‘Kevin Costner has that [role],’” Hemsworth explained to Entertainment Tonight. “I’d love [to have] him as a director. I was like, ‘Goddamnit!’ [I spent] an hour the other day trying to convince him, and he was like, ‘I’m doing it, kid.’ Didn’t work. I didn’t get the part.”

“My wife read [the script] and loves horses,” Hemsworth added. “We have 10 or 11 horses back home, and so she’s like, ‘You’ve got to do this.’”

For his part, Costner revealed that while Hemsworth is one of the best “leading men” working today, he loved the movie too much and wanted the part for himself. “It’s a love story, but as long as I’m still young enough to play it, I’ll play it. Chris will have to wait his turn. [Hemsworth] ’s so handsome, and he’s so good. He’s going to have to go find his [own] love story. [But] I’m glad he likes this one.”

Kevin Costner at CinemaCon

What movie are Costner and Hemsworth talking about?

Costner and Hemsworth were both incredibly passionate about the film, even though no one knows its name. Still, Costner is currently scheduled to direct and star in various films that are a part of his “Horizon” saga, a series of films that he’s been writing and developing over the past couple of decades. Two films in the series have been shot; if films are succesful, two more films would follow, closing out the epic story.