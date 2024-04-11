Kevin Costner named his son after a character in ‘Horizon’, his new film

Kevin Costner has been working on “Horizon: An American Saga,” for the past 30 years. The story, which is split in four films, has been the passion project of his life. Costner’s 15 year old son, Hayes, was named after his character in the film, and has served as a reminder to never give up on the project.

©GettyImages



Costner and his sons, Hayes and Cayden

Costner has been discussing and promoting the film at CinemaCon, in Las Vegas. “I named him after the character I play in this. My character’s name is Hayes Ellison,” said Costner to Entertainment Tonight. “And I named Hayes that character. So I was watching him grow up and I was thinking, ‘Man, I better get with it and make this movie.’”

Costner has seven children:Annie, 39, Lily, 37, and Joe, 36, with his former wife Cindy Silva, Liam, 26, with his ex-partner Bridget Rooney, and Cayden Wyatt, 15, Hayes Logan, 15, and Grace Avery, 13, with his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner.

Hayes Logan will be making his acting debut in the film, a full circle moment for Costner. “I captured him and I brought him on, and he’s very good in this small part that he’s done,” said Costner. “If you see it, I think he has an impact on the movie.”

The first two parts of “Horizon” were directed, written, and produced by Costner, who’s also starring in them as the lead actor. Chapter one will premiere in theaters this June 28. Chapter two will follow closely, premiering on August 16.

More details about “Horizon: An American Saga”

“Horizon” is set during the four years of the American Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, and depicts the expansion of the American West. “Costner’s ambitious cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America,” reads the film’s official description.

The film co-stars a large cast that includes Giovanni Ribisi, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jeff Fahey, Will Patton, Tatanka Means, Owen Crow Shoe, Ella Hunt and Jamie Campbell Bower.