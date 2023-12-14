Inside Kevin Costner and Jewel’s romance: ‘It’s surprising they didn’t get together years ago’

It seems Kevin Costner and Jewel are going strong in their relationship. The singer and the actor were recently spotted spending a romantic moment in the Caribbean, and while their romance is fairly new, the pair have been getting along for a while, according to their friends.

A close source to the couple revealed to Us Weekly that they are perfect for each other and continue to get along as their relationship moves forward. “Kevin and Jewel had an extremely high opinion of each other and have always gotten along great,” the insider said to the publication. “They check a lot of boxes for each other.

They also share some interests, including music, as explained by the source. “He’s really into his [band, Modern West], and singing, and she’s very much a part of that country-and-western world,” adding that before the start of their relationship, they were the perfect match. “Some of their mutual friends joke how it’s surprising they didn’t get together years ago.”

However, the pair are not putting any pressure on the relationship, with the actor recently having divorced Christine Baumgartner after 18 years of marriage. “There’s no pressure of expectation here,” the source said. “Kevin just wants to go with the flow — and so does she. But the consensus is that he’s found a real keeper in Jewel and that this has the makings of something that could be very special.”

Jewel was also previously married to Ty Murray from 2008 to 2014 and shares a 12-year-old son Kase Townes. Meanwhile, the actor shares 16-year-old son Cayden, 16-year-old son Hayes, and 13-year-old Grace with his ex-wife. He also shares 39-year-old daughter Annie, 37-year-old daughter Lily, and 35-year-old son Joe with ex-wife Cindy Silva, as well as 27-year-old Liam with Bridget Rooney.