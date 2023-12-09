Kevin Costner’s rumored romance with singer Jewel after divorce from Christine Baumgartner

It seems Kevin Costner is ready to give love a second chance. The 68-year-old Hollywood star seems to be getting romantically involved with the 49-year-old singer Jewel, following their recent sweet moment at a tennis fundraiser, where the actor was photographed embracing the musician.

The photos were shared by TMZ, and Costner can be seen wrapping his arms around Jewel, while she gives a speech at the event, which took place in the British Virgin Islands. The pair were all smiles in the viral photos, with the two stars posing for photos with the rest of the attendees later that night.

“You could tell they were trying to be discreet, but anybody who saw them could tell something was going on,” a source revealed to TMZ. “There was definitely something going on. They were flirty, and when they were together, it was like they both just lit up.”

Jewel also took to social media to share a glimpse of her time at the event, even giving Costner a shoutout, showing her appreciation for the actor. “Every year, my foundation [Inspiring Children] and I go to Necker Island to help host a tennis event w [Richard Branson] to raise funds for our kids,” she explained.

“Amazing players like [Genie Bouchard] come and support us in playing doubles with the folks who come… it’s an incredible time, and one I use to relax, rest, and play w my son!” the singer wrote, adding that “[Kevin Costner] was kind enough to mentor our kids this year, and Sir Richard was his usual inspiring self- who also plays a mean game of doubles!”