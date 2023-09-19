Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner settle their divorce following heated filing

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner have settled their divorce. Baumgartner initially filed for divorce four months ago, prompting an extensive back and forth from their lawyers who couldn’t agree on terms.

©GettyImages



Costner and Baumgartner

Representatives of Costner and Baumgartner shared a joint statement which shared the news of the conclusion of hteir divorce and revealed that the two parted ways amicably. "Kevin and Christine Costner have come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings,” reads the joint statement, per PEOPLE.

The rapid conclusion of their divorce is surprising considering the exchanges between Costner and Baumgartner’s lawyers. Costner was intially surprised by the divorce filing. In the ensuing months, the two have made various court appearances, with court documents showing that they didn’t agree on multiple things, from payments, to Baumgartner residing in their home in Santa Barbara following Costner’s departure.

It appears that Costner will now pay Baumgartner monthly payments of $63,209 in child support. Earlier, Baumgartner was requesting $175,057.

©GettyImages



Baumgartner and Costner

Costner’s tumultuous year

Aside from his personal life, Costner has also been facing changes in his professional life. The actor is concluding his tenure in “Yellowstone,” one of the most watched TV shows in the country. Costner allegedly had a difficult relationship with the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan, resulting in a stand off between the two that often delayed the series shooting and release schedule. The animosity resulted in the conclusion of the show, set to end in November of this year.

Costner and Baumgartner were married for 18 years. The two share three kids: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. Before Baumgartner, Costner had been married to Cindy Silva for 16 years. The pair also share three children: Annie, 39, Lily, 37, and Joe, 35.