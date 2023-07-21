Christine Baumgartner looks toned in Hawaii amid divorce from Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner

Christine Baumgartner is living her best life on vacation. The 49-year-old single lady is currently on vacation in Hawaii with her children, who she shares with Kevin Costner. The former couple is in the middle of a nasty divorce that has been making headlines for months.



The 49 year-old looked toned and fit

The toned mom was all smiles in a floral bikini at the Four Seasons Resort. She wore a pair of black sunglasses and some jewelry for her beach look.

Baumgartner also brought friends on the trip

Baumgartner shares Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace Avery, 12, with Costner. They both filed for joint custody. She was also in the company of friends who looked to be enjoying the island. TMZ later published photos showing she also spent time with Josh Connor, a financier who lives near them in California.





A messy divorce

Some celebrity divorces are clean and easy, but others, like Kim Kardashian, Angelina Jolie, and Kelly Clarkson’s, drag on for months and even years. Baumgartner filed for divorce on May 1, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Costner was ordered to temporarily pay $129,755, per month, in child support until future court dates, per People. According to the outlet, the next court date is Aug. 2, for a hearing on the prenuptial agreement. She is requesting over $200k in child support, which the actor has countered.He also asked the court that Christine pay $99,225 in legal fees he incurred for litigating their prenup.

There is a lot of drama with their divorce

There’s also been drama over the items in their home. On July 14, a judge ruled that Baumgartner cannot take items from Carpinteria, California, as she moves. The judge ruled she could only remove “toiletries, clothing, handbags, and jewelry” from the $145 million estate.

Costner’s petition, filed July 13, insists that Baumgartner has $1.5 million at her disposal, which is “plenty of money to buy furniture, pots and pans and dishes.”

Baumgartner’s legal team slammed Costner’s team in response. “Clearly Kevin is angry about the court’s recent ruling on the child support and fee request, and his legal team is using this ex partner hearing as an opportunity to play the press and smear, Christine,” Baumgartner’s objection, also filed July 13, read.

They also noted that his concern “Christine would take too many pots and pans” was “trivial given his 2022 income of about $24,000,000 and claimed a net worth of about $200,000,000 (which we believe is understated).”