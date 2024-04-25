Sophia Bush confirms rumored relationship with Ashlyn Harris

Sophia Bush has confirmed her relationship with Ashlyn Harris. The actress, director, and producer has shared a letter where she discussed her past year, which included a divorce and coming out as queer at the age of 41.

Bush was featured on the cover of Glamour, where she wrote a letter detailing her 2023. In her own words, Bush discussed the end of her marriage to Grant Hughes and her new relationship with retired professional soccer player Ashlyn Harris.

When discussing her new relationship, Bush revealed that she and Harris began as friends. It took them some time to realize that the feelings were romantic. “I didn’t expect to find love in this support system. I don’t know how else to say it other than: I didn’t see it until I saw it,” she wrote. “And I think it’s very easy not to see something that’s been in front of your face for a long time when you’d never looked at it as an option and you had never been looked at as an option. What I saw was a friend with her big, happy life. And now I know she thought the same thing about me.”

Harris and Bush at Elton John AIDS Foundation annual Oscar viewing party

Bush’s experience coming out

Bush also discussed her coming out process, describing it as a smooth and positive experience despite the attention that it generated in the media. She revealed that she had been a longtime ally of the LGBTQ community, which ultimately served in her favor. “I already felt it was my home,” she said. “I think I’ve always known that my sexuality exists on a spectrum. Right now I think the word that best defines it is queer. I can’t say it without smiling, actually. And that feels pretty great.”

Bush filed for divorce from Hughes in August 2023. Her relationship with Harris began shortly afterwards, with Harris also going through a divorce around the same time.