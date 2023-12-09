Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris take their new flame to Art Basel

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris are still going strong. The new couple are two of the many celebrities in Miami for Art Basel, and it looks like they had a lovely time enjoying the artistic festivities.

Ashlyn Harris attends W Magazine And Ralph Lauren’s Art Basel Celebration

Art gallery owner Michelle Tillou shared a gallery of photos taken by Rennae Stubbs, and in the mix was the couple. They each showed off their unique styles, with the professional soccer player wearing a silky green button-up and cream textured pants. She accessorized with layers of necklaces, sunglasses, and white tennis shoes.



Bush looked classy and chic in a camel shortsuit with white open-toe heels and an oversized clutch.



A new leaf of love

News broke in October that Harris and Bush were dating. Both women are off the heels of their respective divorces, with Harris filing for divorce from soccer player Ali Krieger on September 19, after four years of marriage.

Harris is a mother of two, revealing on February 14, 2021, that she and Krieger adopted their daughter, Sloane Phillips Krieger-Harris, born just two days prior. The following year, on August 16, 2022, they shared the sweet news that they adopted a son named Ocean Maeve Krieger-Harris.

The soccer star addressed the split on Instagram saying they “agreed to center our children, continue, therapy, separate, and to move forward with our lives. who happy families are always better taha one unhappy one.”

As for Bush, she filed for divorce from her second husband, Grant Hughes, on August 4, after 13 months of marriage. The actress does not have any children, but she does share a rescue dog named Maggie with Hughes. “Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service,” a source told People in August 2023. “They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends.”

According to Page Six, things got romantic between Harris and Bush after they appeared together on a panel in the South of France at the Cannes Lions International Advertising Festival in June. They were later photographed at a La Copa Mundial Femenina watch party in July.