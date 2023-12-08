Who is Benny Blanco? Selena Gomez’s rumored new boyfriend

Now that Selena Gomez seemingly confirmed her romance with music producer Benny Blanco after liking and commenting on Instagram posts linking them, many fans wonder who Benny is and why the singer assures him he is so special.

PopFaction’s Instagram account shared photos of the rumored new couple with a headline, “Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship.” Gomez reacted to the post by writing: “Facts.”

“He is my absolute everything in my heart,” she wrote in the comments section of another post. Although it is impossible to know if she is being serious or sarcastic about the allegations, according to Bussiness Insider, Gomez said that she and Blanco have been seeing each other for six months. Gomez also shared a selfie of herself and Blanco at the charity benefit for her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, on October 4th.

“He has treated me better than any human being on this planet,“ she revealed, adding that he is ”still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts.”

“I’m not going to be with a f--kboy ever again,” she wrote under a different comment. She also shared a message to her fans, sharing her appreciation and their support. “Just a reminder of how much I appreciate and love every one of you.”

Who is Benny Blanco? Here’s a few facts about him