Selena Gomez shares photo with boyfriend Benny Blanco after confirming their romance

Selena Gomez is ready to leave the single life. The Hollywood star has just confirmed her new relationship with music producer Benny Blanco, after recent rumors about a possible romance. The singer decided to put an end to rumors and declared that she is currently dating the producer.

Selena took to social media to comment on the rumors, writing “Facts” under a post that hinted at their relationship. She also decided to respond to some of the negative comments from online users, defending her new boyfriend and sharing her thoughts about her new romance.

“He has treated me better than any human being on this planet,“ she revealed, adding that he is ”still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts.” Selena decided to make things more official and took to Instagram Stories to post a black-and-white selfie with the producer.

“I’m not going to be with a f--kboy ever again,” she wrote under a different comment. She also shared a message to her fans, sharing her appreciation and their support. “Just a reminder of how much I appreciate and love every one of you.”

The confirmation comes after a close source to the singer told ET that she was “casually dating and doing well.” The insider also said that Selena is “just focusing on what’s best for her right now and has been very in tune with maintaining her own boundaries. Her friends and family support her and just want her to be happy.”

Fans also noticed that Selena and Benny had been interacting on social media for the past weeks, with Selena even showing her support for the producer’s recent book release.