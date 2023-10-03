Selena Gomez joins Coldplay onstage at California concert

Coldplay had a special surprise for their fans in Pasadena. On Sunday, the band brought out Selena Gomez at their concert in the Rose Bowl, with them performing “Let Somebody Go,” their collaboration released in 2021.

The moment was shared on Coldplay’s Instagram. The clip shows Gomez joining in for the song, as the crowds loose their minds when they spotted Gomez onstage. The performance was intimate, with Chris Martin playing the keyboards while Gomez joined him in singing some of the verses. Two excited fans sat close to them as they watched the two sing. Gomez wore a black long dress and wore her hair loose. She rounded out the look with some jewelry.

Gomez shared the moment on her Instagram stories and shared a message for Coldplay and for H.E.R, who also joined the band onstage, providing some extra vocals. “Thank you @coldplay @hermusicofficial for an amazing night,” wrote Gomez.

Gomez and Coldplay performing “Let Somebody Go” at “The Late Late Show with James Corden”

Gomez and Coldplay had previously performed the song together at the time of its release. Gomez joined the band on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” in October of 2021.

Gomez has been busy making TV shows and producing her own projects, but she recently released a single called “Single Soon,” which peaked at number 19 in the Billboard Hot 100. She described the song on Instagram as “a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company… and it’s also really fun to dance to!”

