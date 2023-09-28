Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz-Beckham spotted on a second night out in Paris

BFFs Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz-Beckham have been enjoying plenty of time together while in Paris. This week, the two were spotted having dinner two nights in a row as the wore stunning black ensembles.

©GrosbyGroup



Gomez in Paris

Gomez and Peltz-Beckham were in attendance of a party hosted during Fashion Week Paris. The two were also joined by Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham.

Gomez wore a leather trench coat, some heels, and a glittery dress, resulting in a stunning black ensemble. Peltz-Beckham wore a short leather skirt, heels, and a trasluscent black shirt. The night before, Gomez and the Peltz-Beckhams were spotted at The Flower Nightclub, where they partied and had some fun.

©GrosbyGroup



Peltz-Beckham exiting the party.

Gomez friendship with the Peltz-Beckhams

Over the past year, Gomez has grown increasingly close with the Peltz-Beckhams, with the three often joking that they’re a throuple. Followng the release of Gomez’s documentary, “My Mind and Me,” she hosted a vieweing party where Peltz-Beckham was spotted. “Girls night celebrating your beautiful documentary congratulations selena! (thanks b for the best food everrrrr)” Peltz-Beckham captioned the post, which showed the two laying on the couch and wearing matching pajamas.

Gomez has also posted about their friendship, sharing photos alongisde Brooklyn and Nicola. “Fine call us a throuple,” she captioned one post that showed the three in a hug. She added the hashtag, #foreverplusone.