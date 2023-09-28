Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber arrive at Paris after-party in matching styles

If Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber were best friends, you might think they called each other before their recent outing to wear matching looks. The ex-girlfriend and wife of Justin Bieber are both in Paris for Fashion Week, and they found themselves at the same afterparty hosted at the Deflower nightclub.

Selena went for a fall look rocking amazing over the knee leather boots

Gomez and Hailey have had a long history together full of internet drama because of their relationship with Justin, but they may also have similar tastes in style. They arrived wearing black dresses, with Gomez wearing a long-sleeved back look with high heeled leather shiny over the knee boots. The 31-year-old Rare beauty founder accessorized with diamond bracelets on each wrist.

Hailey rocked open toed stilletos, proudly rocking her wedding ring

As for Hailey, the 26-year-old wore a black maxi dress with a high neck. While Gomez went for more of a fall look with the boots, Hailey wore open-toed heels.

According to GrosbyGroup, Gomez was accompanied by her close friend Nicola Peltz, with whom she has been spending time with in the French Capital, recently attending a soccer game.

Meanwhile, Hailey was seen entering the venue with Lori Harvey and her boyfriend, Damson Idris.

It’s unknown if Gomez and Hailey crossed paths inside the venue, but Gomez reportedly left the party shortly after Hailey’s arrival.

While this detail could raise eyebrows, the celebrities seemingly settled their long-standing feud six months ago, when Gomez defended Hailey against the relentless wave of online attacks.

“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”