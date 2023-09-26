Selena Gomez is living her best life in Paris, France. The 31-year-old has been attending soccer games with famous friends, greeting fans, and enjoying luxurious dinners. Gomez trips come at the start of Paris Fashion Week, so we will likely see the Wizard of Waverly Place star in some fashionable outfits at exclusive events. So far, her style has ranged from cozy to glamorous, with beauty radiating in every look. Check out some of her fashion moments in the city of love.