Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Selena Gomez is living her best life in Paris, France. The 31-year-old has been attending soccer games with famous friends, greeting fans, and enjoying luxurious dinners. Gomez trips come at the start of Paris Fashion Week, so we will likely see the Wizard of Waverly Place star in some fashionable outfits at exclusive events. So far, her style has ranged from cozy to glamorous, with beauty radiating in every look. Check out some of her fashion moments in the city of love.
Selena Gomez’s major fashion moment in hot pink ensemble and sequined heels
Selena Gomez breaks silence after being criticized for her reactions at the VMAs: ‘It scared me’
Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Selena Gomez, Cardi B, Kylie Jenner, and more
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!