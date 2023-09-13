Selena Gomez breaks silence after being criticized for her reactions at the VMAs: ‘It scared me’

Pop culture made a comeback at the 2023 MTV VMAs, with many controversial and incredible moments taking place at the highly anticipated ceremony, and with many fan-favorite artists and celebrities, some things were taken out of context and made rounds on the internet.

This was the case for Selena Gomez’s reactions during the award show, starting with Olivia Rodrigo’s performance, in which Selena can be seen visibly shocked with one of her hands covering her ear. Online users were quick to indicate that she was not a fan of the young singer, however, like many others, Selena was not aware of the references to Olivia’s music video where the stage is destroyed.

“I heard a loud noise and it scared me,” Selena went on to write on Instagram after seeing outlets reporting about her reaction to the performance. This was not the only moment of the night that fans used to comment on Selena’s reactions, with others expecting her to stand up and dance, comparing her to her friend Taylor Swift.

Following the ceremony Selena took to social media to declare that she doesn’t want to get unnecessary attention from the internet and prefers to sit still. “I will never be a meme again,” she wrote on Instagram Stories, “I’d rather sit still than be dragged for being myself. Much love.”

Despite the negative comments, Selena seemed to have a great night, taking the stage with Rema after he won the award for their collaboration ‘Calm Down.’ The singer sat next to Rema throughout the ceremony and shared her appreciation for her fellow collaborator. “I want to send all my love to Nigeria,” she said in her speech.