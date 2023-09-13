Shakira just took the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards, where she accepted the prestigious Video Vanguard Award, making her the first South American artist to receive it. The performance was incredible, taking her fans on an epic ride with the biggest hits spanning her career like “She Wolf,” “Te Felicito,” “Whenever, Wherever,” “Ojos Así,” “Objection,” “Hips don’t lie,” and “Music Session Vol. 52.” From stage diving, belly dancing, and even knife play, the Colombian was on fire, delivering a one of a kind show. Check out some stunning photos from her epic 10-minute performance.