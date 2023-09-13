Taylor Swift moves her hips and dances to Shakira during her VMAs performance

Taylor Swift was living her best life during Shakira’s performance at the MTV VMAs. The Colombian singer took the stage and sang some of her greatest hits, taking the stage and doing her incredible choreography, making the crowd go wild, and sharing her appreciation for her fans.

The audience cheered and sang along with Shakira, including some of the artists at the award show. Taylor was seen dancing from start to finish, praising Shakira at the end of her performance, while proving that she is a real fan.

Taylor showed off her best dance moves, moving her hips and doing a slow dance and hand movements, feeling the music of the Colombian star, and having the best time with her friend and fellow singer Sabrina Carpenter.

“Taylor Swift was definitely feeling the Shakira’s performance last night. It was so much fun to watch!” one person wrote, while others praised Taylor for being so supportive. “A Queen is supposed to celebrate a fellow Queen! This is really great!” someone else commented,” adding, “One thing about Taylor is she’s always gonna support the girls.”

Following the performance Shakira received the Video Vanguard Award and gave an emotional speech, sharing how grateful she is for her successful career in the music business and dedicating the award to her fans.

Meanwhile, Taylor received the VMA for Best Pop and the VMA for Song of The Year for her hit song ‘Anti-Hero.’ The popular musician revealed that she was starstruck after receiving one of the awards from NSYNC and another one from Nelly Furtado and Timbaland.