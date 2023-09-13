Taylor Swift’s sweet moment with NSYNC at the VMAs: ‘Thank you for the friendship bracelets’

Taylor Swift proves to be a real fan of NSYNC. The fan-favorite singer shared a sweet moment with the five members of the band, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, and Chris Kirkpatrick, as she accepted the first award of the night at the MTV VMAs 2023.

The singer was seen fangirling when the band took the stage, standing up and cheering, before receiving the VMA for Best Pop. “I had your dolls!” Taylor said after hugging the band members and sharing friendship bracelets with them. “You are Pop personified,” Taylor said, admitting that she was honored to receive the award from their “Golden Pop hands.”

“Thank you for the friendship bracelets,” she added. “I love making Pop music, I love making Pop music videos,” Taylor declared, sharing her appreciation for the award. Rumors about an NSYNC reunion have been going around for the past few days, and Taylor took a moment to ask the band if they were planning on making a special announcement.

“Are you doing something? What’s gonna happen now? You are gonna do something and I need to know!” Taylor concluded. The singer leads the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards nominations with a total of eight nominations, including seven for her ‘Anti-Hero’ music video, as well as the award for Artist of the Year category.

Taylor was all smiles at the VMAs, having the time of her life and dancing with her friend and fellow collaborator Ice Spice, with many wondering if there will be more surprised to be announced.