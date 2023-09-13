Shakira and Karol G’s emotional speech in Spanish after winning Best Collaboration at the VMAs

Shakira and Karol G just took home one of the most coveted awards at the MTV VMAs. The two Colombian stars received the VMA for Best Collaboration for ‘TQG,’ taking the stage during an emotional moment, sharing how proud they are of representing their home country and making the audience go crazy.

The pair were all smiles holding hands as they approached the stage, with Karol G wearing a gray sheer dress and Shakira wearing a baby blue satin dress. The two musicians were thrilled to be receiving the award and shared a special message to their fans in Spanish.

Karol G insisted Shakira give her speech first, as she previously revealed that it was an honor to work with the singer and become friends with her. “I just wanna say three things,” Shakira started, “Que viva Barranquilla!” referring to the city she was born in Colombia, “Que viva Medallo!” she said about Karol G’s hometown, “Y que viva Colombia!”

“If collaborating with the legendary Shakira had been impressive, having an award with her is something from another planet,” Karol G said, before sharing her appreciation with her fans, “Thank you everybody I love you!” she concluded, hugging Shakira and blowing kisses to the crowd.

Tonight was without a doubt an important moment for the pair, not just for winning with their collaboration, but also for Karol G, who made her debut performance at the MTV VMAs, and for Shakira, who received the Vanguard Award for her successful career and gave an incredible performance of all her greatest hits, showing off an impeccable choreography and her signature dance moves.