Selena Gomez shares ‘First Virtual Date’ card made by Benny Blanco amid their long-distance romance

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are two busy artists in love. With each of them working on their respective projects, they are currently away from each other, trying their hand at long-distance love. On Wednesday, the Only Murderers in the Building star revealed one of the ways they are making it work.



Gomez shared a picture of a handwritten pink card made by Blanco that said, “Happy First Virtual Date!” He also drew a flower. The 31-year-old shared the picture, with her 429 million followers writing, “#longdistancerelationshipvibes.”



©SelenaGomez



Benny showed off his drawing skills in the card

It’s unclear what the couple did on their first virtual date, but whatever it was, it seemed to have left the “Love Song” singer smitten.

Blanco is also feeling happy and in love. On Thursday, the producer shared a picture of the sun setting along a road with the words, “still crushing on you, even though ur already mine.”



The couple went public with their relationship on December 7, 2023, and have been sharing sweet memories, recently celebrating his 36th birthday, where she wore an all red look.

Aside from music, they have another thing in common - a love of food. Gomez had a cooking show for four seasons called Selena + Chef, and Blanco has a cooking book on the way he’s been promoting on TikTok.



His cooking seems to be something Gomez really appreciates. On Valentine’s Day, the producer shared a video revealing that he made her deep-fried pickles to “get laid.”



A source told Entertainment Tonight on January 11, “Selena feels very at home and at ease with Benny.” “Their friends, family, and loved ones on both sides are all supportive and happy to see what they think could be an amazing and long-lasting relationship between the two of them,” they added.