Selena Gomez wears red head-to-toe look for Benny Blanco’s 36th birthday

Selena Gomez made quite a statement with her bold fashion choice on Saturday night as she celebrated her boyfriend Benny Blanco’s 36th birthday. The Only Murders in the Building star opted for a classic Old Hollywood look with a touch of modern glamour. She flaunted her stunning ensemble on her Instagram Story, sharing pictures highlighting her fashion-forward style.

Gomez’s outfit exuded glamour and sophistication. She donned an oversized red fur coat that featured a large collar and a button closure on the front. Underneath the statement coat, the singer wore a red sequined minidress that showed off her curves.

©Selena Gomez





Gomez shared a snap of herself with a friend at a dinner table, offering a glimpse of her stunning outfit. With her hair styled by Marisa Mariano, she paired her outfit with simple yet elegant jewelry and let her hair down.

Selena Gomez took to social media to share a sweet birthday tribute to boyfriend Benny Blanco. The 31-year-old singer, actress, and businesswoman also posted a photo carousel of some of their special moments together.

“Happy birthday baby!” Gomez’s began. “Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me. I love you @itsbennyblanco 🎂🥹.” Blanco, who turned 36, responded with several emojis: “🥹💕🥰💋❤️”

Shared interests

Gomez and Blanco have more than music in common. The couple love to cook, in fact, Benny is the author of the upcoming cookbook, Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends, while Selena has a cooking show on HBO Max.

During an appearance on TalkShopLive, Blanco shared Gomez’s favorite dishes. “She’s a huge steak fan, so anything that has steak in it. Or, yesterday I just brought her it’s— not in my book, but I brought her—she loves soup,” he revealed. “So she was shooting a show yesterday, so I made a little soup, and I brought it over to her.”