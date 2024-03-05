The reason why Selena Gomez is thriving in life: ‘I’m finally at a good place with everything’

Ever since going public with her romance with music producer Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez has been getting candid about her personal and professional life, revealing that she feels like she is in a safe place. She is also booked and busy, with her involvement in multiple projects.

The singer, who recently started filming the new season of Only Murders In The Building, talked to Rolling Stone about her upcoming album, and shared her thoughts on this new stage of her life, including the time she spent in Paris filming her new film Emilia Perez; “I fell in love with everything about it and the life that I lived there for two months,” she said to the publication.

Selena explained that her new music comes “from a place of confidence,” as she continues to enjoy the “joy and curiosity” she has felt this year. “Part of me feels like I’m finally at a good place with everything in my life,” she said during the interview.

The Hollywood star shared her thoughts about her latest musical project, and what fans can expect from the rest of the album. “I guess it’s safe to say that ‘Single Soon’ and ‘Love On’ might not be really reflective of the project that I’m working on,” she said about her latest singles.

“They are in spirit, but I’m excited to explore more styles of music, and I think people will hopefully be surprised by the contrast. I like releasing songs that I love and I care about. I just released them into the world and later comes the full album,“ she concluded.

Further in the interview, Selena said she is excited about playing Linda Ronstadt in the upcoming biopic. “I’m stepping into someone’s life, and that can be really intimidating,” she admitted; “But I’m beyond inspired by [Ronstadt], and I know too much about her at this point.”