Selena Gomez reveals ‘awkward’ moment with boyfriend Benny Blanco: ‘That’s weird’

Selena Gomez has previously shared some details about her relationship with her new boyfriend Benny Blanco. The ‘Only Murders In The Building’ star declared that she is happier than ever with the music producer, however, the pair recently had an “awkward” moment, when Blanco overshared one of the things the singer likes to do at night.

The celebrity couple attended the 2024 Emmy Awards together, and while things went great at the ceremony, Selena revealed that there was an embarrassing encounter with actor Jason Segel. During her latest appearance at Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actress detailed what happened.

Selena explained that she likes to fall asleep while watching television, including one of her favorite shows ‘How I Met Your Mother’ starring Jason Segel. She went on to say that she considers it to be a “weird habit,” which her boyfriend also noticed.

Selena decided to wave at the actor when she saw him at the Emmys, but she quickly noticed he was waving at someone else. Things got a little more awkward when he walked over to her. “He felt awkward and inclined to then come over,” she explained. “And then my boyfriend goes [to Segel], ‘Oh, she falls asleep to you every night.’”

“He’s just being honest, I guess,” the host added. Selena responded to her boyfriend by saying; “That’s weird!” But despite the unexpected moment, the pair continue to go strong in their romance. “I’d have to say overall, it’s the safest that I feel and it’s been really lovely and I’ve only grown through it, so it’s awesome,” she said during an interview on ‘New Music Daily on Apple Music 1.’

“I think it’s just really important to meet someone that respects you,” Selena declared. The pair started their relationship in December 2023, with the singer going public with their love on social media.