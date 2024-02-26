Jennifer Aniston sparks engagement rumors at the SAG Awards with giant ring

Jennifer Aniston’s love life has been a subject of public interest throughout her career. Despite not currently being romantically linked to anyone, her recent appearance at the SAG Awards has sparked engagement rumors among fans.

The “Morning Show” actress was nominated for Outstanding Performance Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role as Alex Levy in The Morning Show, but lost out to The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki for her performance as Princess Diana.

Aniston, who recently showed her walk-in closet, dazzled in a floor-length shimmering silver dress with a thigh-high slit. The gown showed off her toned physique, but it was the giant ring on her left ring finger that has people talking.

Traditionally, the left ring finger is reserved for wedding and engagement rings. But Aniston is not publicly dating anyone, with her last serious relationship being with her ex-husband, Justin Theroux.

Unless Aniston is holding onto a well-kept secret, the ring is likely just a fashion accessory. Nevertheless, given her years of experience in the industry, Aniston and her team were likely aware that it would stir up speculation. Although Aniston did not win the award, she did take the stage to give Barbra Streisand SAG’s Life Achievement Award.

During her speech, she shared a New Year’s Eve anecdote, revealing they once kissed at midnight. “And while I haven’t had the pleasure of working with her — yet — I’ve been fortunate enough to spend cherished time with her over the years, and I even got to kiss her at midnight one New Year’s Eve,” she told the crowd.

Jennifer Aniston’s love life

Aniston has famously been married twice. The first time to Brad Pitt, from 1998 to 2005. She went on to date Vince Vaughn for a year before splitting in December 2006, and was rumored to be with Paul Sculfor for a few months in 2007. Aniston then found love with John Mayer for nearly a year in 2008.

Then came Theroux. The former couple had a surprise wedding ceremony in August 2015, but their relationship ended in 2017. It was reportedly a mutual decision, and they remained friends.

When her father, John Aniston, passed away in November 2022, a source told the DailyMail he was her greatest source of support. Insiders claimed that the two call each other often, with Theroux checking in on her almost every day.

The former couple was spotted again last year in April for a group dinner with friends Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, in New York City at II Cantinori in Manhattan.