Jennifer Aniston shows her incredible walk-in closet inside her $21 million home

Jennifer Aniston had a great time at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards. The Hollywood star had some fun moments at the event, walking the red carpet and making a special appearance. The actress was all smiles throughout the day, including while getting ready, as she revealed to fans, giving them a glimpse into her lavish home.

The ‘Friends’ star took a moment to share her appreciation for everyone at the award show while posting a series of photos while getting ready with her team, including her stylists and glam team.

“Taking in all the love from the night,“ she wrote on Instagram, including a special message for Adam Sandler; ”You will always be an icon in my eyes!” she wrote to his longtime friend and collaborator.

The actress can be seen making the final adjustments to her black minidress, paired with black strappy heels, gold earrings, and a matching choker necklace. Jennifer posed for selfies with her team and showed her stunning walk-in closet, as well as a separate space which includes a kitchen and an outdoor space.

The star was also accompanied by her two loyal dogs, who posed for a photo while her team worked on the chic ensemble. “I am here to recognize my very good friend, my brother from another mother, an extraordinary father (and) husband and one of the most loyal friends you could ever, ever have,” Jennifer said on stage at the People’s Choice.

“I don’t remember a time when Adam [Sandler] wasn’t a part of popular culture,” she said in her speech. “I love you so much. And I know you don’t love doing stuff like this,” the actor responded. “I love it. I just get nervous,” she added.