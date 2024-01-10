SAG Awards 2024: This year’s nominees include Pedro Pascal, Penelope Cruz, and more

The Screen Actors Guild has announced its list of nominees, rewarding some of the year’s best performances in film and television. This year, film nominations were led by “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” with four nods each. In the realm of television, “Succession” led with five nominations for its final season, closely followed by “The Bear,” “The Last of Us,” and “Ted Lasso,” trailing with four nominations.

Pedro Pascal at the Golden Globes

As expected, Pedro Pascal earned a nomination for his work in “The Last of Us” and Penelope Cruz surprised with a nomination for best supporting actress for “Ferrari.” Despite earning rave reviews, this marks the first occasion this awards season where Cruz’s work has been recognized, and provides some hope that she might be one of this year’s surprise nominees at the Oscars.

This year’s SAG Awards will be hosted live on Netflix, a first for the streamer and the awards show. The SAG Awards will be available on Netflix this February 24th, starting at 8pm ET. Scroll down to have a full look at this year’s nominees:

Shailene Woodley, Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“The Color Purple”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper – “Maestro”

Colman Domingo – “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti – “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy – “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright – “American Fiction”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Annette Bening – “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”

Margot Robbie – “Barbie”

Emma Stone – “Poor Things”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown – “American Fiction”

Willem Dafoe – “Poor Things”

Robert De Niro – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr. – “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling – “Barbie”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt – “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks – “The Color Purple”

Penelope Cruz – “Ferrari”

Jodie Foster – “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – “The Holdovers”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“The Crown”

“The Guilded Age”

“The Last of Us”

“The Morning Show”

“Succession”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Abbot Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox – “Succession”

Billy Crudup – “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin – “Succession”

Matthew Macfadyen – “Succession”

Pedro Pascal – “The Last of Us”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston – “The Morning Show”

Elizabeth Debicki – “The Crown”

Bella Ramsey – “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell – “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook – “Succession”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri – “The Bear”

Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein – “Ted Lasso”

Bill Hader – “Barry”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – “The Bear”

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White – “The Bear”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba – “Painkiller”

Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things”

Brie Larson – “Lessons in Chemistry”

Be Powley – “A Small Light”

Ali Wong – “Beef”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer – “Fellow Travelers”

Jon Hamm – “Fargo”

David Oyelowo – “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”

Tony Shalhoub – “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie”

Steven Yeun – “Beef”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

“Ahsoka”

“Barry”

“Beef”

“The Last of Us”

“The Mandalorian”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Barbie”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“John Wick: Chapter 4”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”