Jennifer Lopez defends Ben Affleck after viral moment: ‘You don’t need to worry about Ben’

Jennifer Lopez is setting the record straight. The Hollywood star accompanied her husband Ben Affleck to the Golden Globes, showing her support for his nomination for ‘Air.’ And while the award ceremony celebrated film and television, some online users were more concerned about Ben’s seemingly “unhappy” gestures.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, JLo was asked why “people [are] always worried about what face Ben has on,” to which she quickly replied that “he is happy” despite what people comment online.

“Ben is doing alright,” the singer said. “You don’t need to worry about Ben, let me just tell you. He is good. He is happy. He is here—he is nominated. I’m chilling, I don’t understand what people are so pressed for.”

She also said that fans are always concerned about his face but not hers. “They don’t pick up on my face,” she added. “I’m so glad to be here tonight because he’s nominated and I’m so proud of him and I love the movie,” she said to Variety.

During her conversation with Variety on the red carpet, JLo was also asked about her marriage, with many labeling the question as “rude,” as the reporter inquired if this would be her last marriage.

“When they say you know, you know. And other times, when you didn’t know, you also didn’t know,” Jennifer responded. “I think you always go in with the best of intentions every single time that you leap into anything,” she stated. “I do, anyway. Not just personal life but in my professional life.“

JLo has been open up about her relationship with Ben since they rekindled their romance. “He’s my biggest fan and my biggest supporter, as I am of his. I am so glad to be here tonight because he’s nominated and I’m so proud of him.”