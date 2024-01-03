Jennifer Lopez says goodbye to the year in a bikini in St Barts

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kicked off the New Year in St. Barts. The couple was photographed enjoying the island together and apart, with Lopez spotted on a beach walk while wearing a black bikini.

A photo captured on December 30th shows Lopez taking a walk on the beach. She looks stunning in a bikini that she paired with some great accessories, including a silk shawl and a hat to protect herself from the sun. She appears to have been listening to music or making a phone call.

On that same trip, Lopez and Affleck were photographed while shoppinh and enjoying the town. The two appeared to coordinate an outfit, with her wearing a white dress with details in color and him wearing a white button up shirt and some jeans. They rounded out the look with some sunglasses. The two walked around town holding hands and at one time were photographed with their arms around eachother.

Jennifer Lopez’ message for the New Year

Lopez shared a message on Instagram to wish her followers a happy New Year, taking some inspiration from Judy Garland. She shared a video of the legendary actress that was recorded 60 years ago, where she’s seen wishing everyone a happy New Year.

“Well, we have a whole new year ahead of us. And wouldn’t it be wonderful if we could all be a little more gentle with each other,” said Garland. Lopez seemed to agree with the sentiment, nodding her head to Garland’s words. “And maybe, next year at this time we’d like each other a little more,” she said.