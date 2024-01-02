Jennifer Lopez shares her admiration for Judy Garland with a heartwarming message

Jennifer Lopez is showing her admiration for Judy Garland. The talented performer welcomed 2024 with a special message from the iconic movie star while wearing a similar ensemble worn by the ‘Meet Me in St. Louis’ actress.

The singer took to Instagram to share a clip of Garland from 1964, where she can be seen wishing her fans a happy new year. “Well, we have a whole new year ahead of us. And wouldn’t it be wonderful if we could all be a little more gentle with each other,“ the Hollywood star said 60 years ago.

JLo can be seen nodding in agreement with Garland’s special message, praising the legendary star for her words, as she encouraged everyone to be “a little more loving and have a little more empathy.” She continued, “And maybe, next year at this time we’d like each other a little more.”

Fans of the singer also agreed with the message, commenting on JLo’s post. “Amen to that! This world needs more love! Thank you for always being a beacon of love and light to us all,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “You are the most amazing person to ever be on this planet and we are so lucky to call someone like you as our everyday inspiration.”

The actress also welcomed 2024 with the start of her new era, ahead of her highly anticipated album. “Hummingbird season has officially begun,” she wrote on Instagram, “This Is Me…Now New Year’s Eve 2024.” The star went on to share a recap of her exciting year, showing a series of clips from all of her projects, including her stunning photoshoots, interviews, collaborations, and so much more.