Jennifer Lopez stuns in white suit as she discusses the importance of Latina entrepreneurs

Jennifer Lopez knows when to use a good power suit. Recently, Lopez was featured on a chat, discussing the importance of Latina entrepreneurs, sharing an empowering message centered on women sharing their ideas and making their voices heard. She wore a stunning white suit that was perfect for the occasion.

Lopez and Andrea Jung

Lopez partnered up with Grameen America and spoke with NBC Correspondent Morgan Radford. Lopez was joined by Andrea Jung, the president of the non-profit based in New York, and addressed a room full of people about the importance of helping Latina women invest in their own businesses.

Lopez looked stunning in a white suit that she paired with some heels and with her hair held up in an elegant bun.

“What I saw growing up is that it was very difficult for people like me, low-income Latinos, especially women, to get access to capital,” said Lopez. “In fact, we remain 60% less likely to get loans from national banks.”

Over the course of her partnership with Grameen America, Lopez has met up with various Latina entrepreneurs to inspire them and hear their stories.“It is a life-changing thing to not be able to fund your business or have an idea or a dream that you can’t build upon because you’re just lacking capital and you go to a bank and they won’t give it to you because you’re Latina, because they don’t think that’s something they should invest in,” said Lopez to a group of Latinas in her hometown of Bronx, New York.

