Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck host a star-studded holiday bash: Who was invited?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hosted a star-studded holiday bash, and the celebration was nothing short of entertainment and A-listers. The celebrity couple welcomed Hollywood’s crème de la crème at their home in Los Angeles on Saturday, December 16.

People said it was a night to remember as Margot Robbie, Michael B. Jordan, Casey Affleck, Jennifer Lewis, Lily Rabe, and Benny Medina were among the guests.

“They threw a really fun party,” a source told the publication. “Everyone was singing Christmas carols late into the night, with Jennifer leading the way by singing several songs. Although each half of the Hollywood power couple was fielding friends separately while also hosting,” the insider added. “They were both in such good spirits.”

Friends, music, and festive decor

According to the publication, the house was beautifully adorned with holiday decorations and featured a grand Christmas tree at the entrance, and “the kids were all there dancing and having a great time, especially the twins and Violet,” the source revealed, referring to Emme and Max, 15, and Affleck’s daughter with Jennifer Garner, Violet, 18.

Jennifer Lopez’s change of looks

Please leave it to JLo to wow everyone with her fashion sense. Lopez, who has appeared on the list of the best dress stars multiple times, reportedly started off the evening wearing a long festive red dress and later changed into a blue-green sequined dress to conclude the party.