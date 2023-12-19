Arnold Schwarzenegger shares why he gifts presents for kids over the holidays

Arnold Schwarzenegger likes to give back over the holiday season. The beloved actor, icon and politician recently shared a video of his work with the Hollenbeck Youth Center, which provives aid to kids and youths in need. Schwarzenegger has been working with the center for 30 years, and recently revealed why he’s worked with the organization for a large portion of his life.

Schwarzenegger shared a video of himself talking to the camera, sharing his story with the center, which started when he first moved to the US. “I’ve been doing this for thirty plus years, and the reason is because when I came to this country, my friends from Gold’s Gym had a huge Christmas for me,” he said. “They invited me to their house, gave me Christmas gifts, a beautiful Christmas tree, and I felt so included here. Even though I was a foreigner and I had just come to this country.”

“I will never forget that sweetness and kindness. I wanted to do the same thing when I had the money,” Schwarzenegger said. “This is why I’ve been coming out to the Hollenbeck Center for the last 30 something years.”

The video then cuts to various moments of Schwarzenegger spending time with the center’s organizers, and with plenty of kids, taking photos with them and brightening their days. The video shows him with a completely white beard, wearing a dark Christmas sweaters with some reindeer on it.

Arnold Schwarzenegger at a talk in New York

More about the Hollenbeck Youth Center

The Hollenbeck Center is located in Los Angeles and is a place geared to creating “opportunities for inner-city youth to participate in athletic, educational, cultural and community enrichment programs by building confidence and self esteem in today's youth for a brighter tomorrow.”

Schwarzenegger’s video shows plenty of the entertainment that the organization put up, including the appearance of classic Disney characters, including Mickey and Minnie, while spotlighting the people working on the center.