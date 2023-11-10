Arnold Schwarzenegger and his donkey Lulu surprise Peyton Manning

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Lulu can’t be kept apart. He made an appearance on “MorningCast,” the podcast hosted by Peyton and Eli Manning, and surprised the hosts by feeding treats to his donkey, Lulu.

Schwarzenegger was initially brought on the show to talk sports. He and the Manning brothers were breaking down the Los Angeles Chargers and the New York Jets game when Lulu made an appearance, taking up the entire screen. Schwarzenegger didn’t appear to be disturbed by the interruption, choosing to feed hear some treats mid-recording. "Oh — what is...what is that?," asked Eli. "That donkey looks like you eating, Peyton.”

After eating her treats, Lulu got bored and moved on to better things, leaving leaving Schwarzenegger and the Manning brothers to discuss their football game.

More about Lulu Schwarzenegger

Lulu is one of Schwarzenegger’s pets. He also has a mini horse called Whisky, a pig, and some dogs. Schwarzenegger often discusses his animals and how happy they make him, being a part of his routines. He also says his grandkids are big fans of them.

“And I tell you one thing that my grandchildren, see, Katherine, my oldest daughter has two girls and she comes over with [the] two girls like once a week and just plays around with the animals,” he said in an event hosted in June called, “An Evening with Arnold Schwarzenegger.”

"And those kids have such a fun time."

