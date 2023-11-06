Danny DeVito says he and Arnold Schwarzenegger are teaming up for a project

Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger might be cooking up their new collaboration. The twosome memorably worked together on “Twins,” a comedy film where the two play fraternal twins that were separated at birth. The two retained a close friendship, with DeVito discussing him on a recent interview.

©GettyImages



Schwarzenegger and DeVito are close friends

"Arnold and I want to work together,” said DeVito to GQ. He then joked that “Twins 2” didn’t happen because Schwarzenegger wanted to get into politics. “We missed Twins 2, because he became governor — which, he should have done Twins 2 instead of becoming governor,” he said. “Now we have a little thing going, a little project that we’ve been chatting about,” he said.

“Twins” was released in 1998 and was succesful, triggering a sequel called “Triplets” that was never realized. DeVito and Schwarzenegger reunited again on “Junior,” another comedy.

Sadly, their upcoming project is unrelated to “Twins.” When asked about more details, DeVito said, “No, it’s just two friends, two guys, because we have a good time together. We complement each other in a lot of ways. I am way stronger than he is.”

©GettyImages



The two have worked on various films together

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s best productivity tip

Over the past month, Schwarzenegger has been busy promoting his book, “Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life,” in different parts of the world. While discussing his babits and routines at the Town & Country Philanthropy Summit, he revealed he likes to start his days with a blank headspace.

He claimed that he “doesn’t think” in the mornings. “I feel good in the morning. I get up and I feed my animals, Lulu and Whiskey, and my little pig, Chanel. I feed the dogs, then I go to the gym,” he said. “And so this is why I say to people, ‘The key thing is in the morning, do right away something.’ Don't think when you get up because stupid stuff comes into your mind and negative stuff,” he said. “I said, ‘Just roll out a bed, get on your bike and start riding the bike and work out and do something physical.’ And then afterward you will feel much better about yourself and about the world, the way you look at the world and everything like that.”