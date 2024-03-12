Arnold Schwarzenegger joins Katherine and his granddaughters for a family ski trip

Arnold Schwarzenegger had a family trip worth remembering. He was joined by his daughter Katherine, his son in law Chris Pratt, his granddkids Lyla and Eloise, and his exwife Maria Shriver, in some adorable family photos that show them having fun in the snow.

The photos were shared by Katherine, who uploaded a post filled with some of the highlights of their trip. Schwarzenegger is seen in one of them, sitting next to Katherine and smiling brightly for the camera as the two ride a ski lift to the top of the mountain. More photos show Katherine with her mother and her kids. Pratt is also seen in various images, holding on to his children and smiling alongside Katherine. “We returned, we skied, played with old toys and had a blast,” wrote Katherine in the caption. “Feeling beyond grateful for family and making memories.”

Katherine Schwarzenegger often talks about the importance of family in her life, and how her parents have taught her how to handle herself as a public person. “People can say whatever they want behind a screen, and they do! I feel a little bit lucky in the sense that I grew up in a family where my parents were kind of very up to speed on dealing with criticism, whether it was behind a screen, or written down or face to face,” she said in an appearance on the “Meaning Full Living” podcast. “And they raised me with the understanding of kind of how to deal with that in the best way possible.”

Katherine’s respect for her mother, Maria Shriver

Earlier this month, Katherine shared a post while watching the President Biden’s State of the Union address. Her mother, the journalist Maria Shriver, was attending the address and appeared on camera sitting next to First Lady Jill Biden. "What a surreal moment! Watching The State of the Union with my hubby and girls and seeing my mama sitting with First Lady Jill Biden as President Biden announces his dedication to prioritizing and funding women’s health research!" wrote Schwarzenegger in the post’s caption.

"Tonight, watching as my mother was present for the president’s historic and transformative announcement with my daughters, as they pointed and yelled ‘it’s mama g!’ Made it a moment I’ll never forget!”