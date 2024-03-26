Celebrity Sightings In Venice - February 15, 2023©GettyImages
Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals he’s recovering from surgery

Schwarzenegger revealed he’s feeling great.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Arnold Schwarzegger is recovering from surgery. The 76 year old actor revealed he had a pacemaker implanted. Schwarzenegger revealed the news on his podcast, sharing that he feels great and that everything has gone according to plan.

96th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room©GettyImages
Arnold Schwarzengger at the Academy Awards

“Last Monday, I had surgery to become a little bit more of a machine: I got a pacemaker,” he said in his podcast, “Arnold’s Pump Club.”

“First of all, I want you to know I’m doing great! I had my surgery on Monday, and by Friday, I was already at a big environmental event with my friend and fellow fitness crusader Jane Fonda,” he said. “Nobody would ever have thought I started the week with a surgery.”

Schwarzenegger revealed that he got his operation done at the Cleveland Clinic, with all doctors and nurses collaborating in making his experience as “painless as possible.”

96th Annual Academy Awards - Show©GettyImages
Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito

Schwarzenegger’s history with heart health

Schwarzenegger has experienced three open heart surgeries, a revelation he made in his memoir, “Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life.” In 1997, he had to replace his pulmonic and aortic valve, which would last for over a decade. In 2018 and 2020, he had both replaced. Due to the scarring he developed on his heart, doctors advised him to monitor his heartbeat more frequently in order to prevent any incidents, which is why the pacemaker is so useful.

Schwarzenegger got his surgery in order to continue to lead an active life. “I can’t do my serious training in the gym for a while, but I will be 100% ready for FUBAR next month!” he said, sharing that the new season of his Netflix action TV series will be back in production shortly.

