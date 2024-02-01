Arnold Schwarzenegger shares his ‘big dream’ while promoting new movie

Arnold Schwarzenegger continues to achieve his dreams. In an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Schwarzenegger promoted his latest project, which he emphatically claims is a movie, and revealed that he achieved his dreams while making it.

Fallon showed off the poster, which read, “Agent State Farm.” As Fallon shows it off, Schwarzenegger can’t help but praise it and praise himself, while Fallon continues to question if it’s actually a movie or if Schwarzenegger is simply working on a Super Bowl commercial.

“This is cool, huh?” says Schwarzenegger. “Look at this. ‘Schwarzenegger.’ My name above the title,” he said, pointing at his name, which occupies the top part of the poster. “This is important, Jimmy. This is very important because that was always my dream. Every movie had to have my name above the title.”

As the two continue to discuss the action movie, Fallon shares his doubts and his belief that it’s actually a Super Bowl commercial. “This is a huge, huge action movie,” says Schwarzenegger emphatically. “I am Agent State Farm. Look at this, how studly,” he says, pointing at his face.

More about Schwarzenegger and the Super Bowl

Despite Schwarzenegger’s very convicincing appearance at “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the project is ultimately a commercial that will air this weekend, come the Super Bowl.

He’s previously worked in Super Bowl commercials before. In 2022, he and Salma Hayek starred in a BMW commercial, with the two playing Greek Gods Zeus and Hera. The hilarious commercial shows the two entering their retirement, and while Hera thrives in it, Zeus struggles with so much free time. It was one of last year’s favorite commercials.

