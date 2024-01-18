Arnold Schwarzenegger was detained at Munich airport: Here’s why!

Arnold Schwarzenegger had a difficult moment after landing at Munich airport when he reportedly didn’t declare he was traveling with a valuable watch. The 76-year-old actor and former California governor were detained by local customs agents, as informed by PEOPLE and TMZ.

Unfortunately, according to the publications, Schwarzenegger had to stay at the airport for three hours despite not receiving the form before the trip to disclose his jewelry. “He cooperated at every step even though it was an incompetent shakedown, a total comedy of errors that would make a very funny cop movie,” said the source.

According to an insider, Schwarzenegger agreed to prepay potential taxes on the watch. However, handing funds to the officials became a hassle. “The officers failed to use a credit card machine for an hour until they gave up and brought Arnold to a bank and asked him to withdraw cash from an ATM to pay,” the source says. “The ATM they brought him to had a limit too low and the bank was closed. When he returned, a new officer brought a new credit card machine that worked.”

After paying, Schwarzenegger was allowed to leave the airport with his watch. “All is well, and we look forward to a very successful charity event,” a Schwarzenegger rep tells PEOPLE how the watch will be auctioned for charity in Germany.

A press release has announced that Arnold Schwarzenegger is set to appear at the upcoming Dinner & Auction for Environmental Protection, scheduled for January 18 at the Stanglwirt. The event is highly anticipated and is expected to draw a large number of attendees. “The proceeds will support the Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative, which organizes the annual AUSTRIAN WORLD SUMMIT climate conference in Vienna and backs climate projects globally,” the invitation states.

According to the source, any items sold at the auction will be reported correctly. “We hope next time they don’t make him pay taxes on his suits or anything else he packs,” the person said.