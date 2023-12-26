Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Campion are engaged! ‘Forever and ever’

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Campion have announced their engagement. The couple, who’ve been dating for the past eight years, shared the happy news over social media.

The news were revealed by Schwarzenegger, who shared various photos of the special moment. The post opens with a photo of Campion showing off her ring in excitement while Schwarzenegger kissed her cheek. “Forever and ever!” reads the post. Other photos reveal that the engagement occurred on the beach, with Schwarzenegger surprising her with a giant heart made out of flower petals. Lastly, there’s a photo of the couple showing off a big cake wiht a photo of the couple that read “Congratulations.”

Schwarzenegger and Campion were first linked romantically in September 2015. They made their relationship official the following February. Over the years, the two have shared photos of each other on special dates and celebrations. “Happy birthday to my sweet, handsome, hardworking, and goofy boyfriend!” wrote Camption on September of this year, celebrating Schwarzenegger’s birthday. “I love you so much!”

©GettyImages



Schwarzenegger and Campion

Schwarzenegger’s loving praise for Campion

Schwarzenegger and Campion have supported each other over the course of their careers, attending each other’s premieres and even modeling together for Calvin Klein. "I think the best part about having her by my side is that she's always rooting for me and wanting the best for me and bringing out the best in me!" he said in an interview with E! News. "I always say that in a relationship, you have to be each other's biggest cheerleader. Build each other up. And she does that for me."