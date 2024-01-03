Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito tease possible collaboration

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito have been close friends over the course of their careers. The two, who hilariously played twin brothers in the film “Twins,” had a reunion to kick off the year, with Schwarzenegger dropping by DeVito’s Broadway play in support.

Schwarzenegger shared the photo on his Instagram, showing him alongside DeVito and and his daughter, Lucy DeVito, on the production of the play “I Need That.” Schwarzenegger stands flanked by Lucy and DeVito, smiling broadly for the camera. “My brother! It was fantastic to see Danny on Broadway in “I Need That,” reads the caption. “He and Lucy and everybody involved kept the audience entertained, laughing and loving every minute - one of the best plays I’ve ever seen, a true spectacle with heart!! I can’t wait to work together again.” His message is one that got “Twins” fans a little excited.

“I Need That” is a comedy and is now playing in Broadway, featuring DeVito and Lucy as co-stars. The play stars DeVito as a hoarder who’s collection of items starts growing past his house, prompting an eviction notice.

©GettyImages



DeVito and Schwarzenegger at an awards show in 2015

Schwarzenegger and DeVito’s friendship

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito developed a close friendship after starring in 1988’s “Twins,” a movie that stars them as fraternal twins that were separated at birth. Over the years, the two have discussed the importance in their relationship, with DeVito recently sharing that they’re cooking up a collaboration in the near future.

“Arnold and I want to work together,” said DeVito in an interview with GQ. He joked that “Twins 2” didn’t happen because Schwarzenegger ended up getting involved in politics. “We missed Twins 2, because he became governor — which, he should have done Twins 2 instead of becoming governor,” joked DeVito. “Now we have a little thing going, a little project that we’ve been chatting about.”

Fingers crossed!