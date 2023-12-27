Arnold Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt wear matching Christmas shirts

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are wearing their holiday best. The two shared a photo on social media, showing them alongside their family members in matching Christmas shirts and sunglasses.

©Arnold Schwarzenegger



Schwarzenegger and his family on Christmas

The photo was shared on Instagram by Schwarzenegger’s son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, who announced his engagement to Abby Campion earlier this week. The photo shows Schwarzenegger taking the selfie and smiling brightly at the camera, while Pratt, Patrick and a friend smile in the background with their arms raised. All of the men are wearing matching shirts and sunglasses. “Chad, Brad, Thad, Trent,” wrote Patrick jokingly over the image.

Patrick shared the news of his engagement in an Instagram post, showing him and Campion smiling as she showed off her engagement ring and he kissed her cheek. “Forever and Ever,” reads the post’s caption.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Christmas plans

Earlier this month, Schwarzenegger shared an update of his Christmas plans, which included spending some time with children and families in need. In a social media post, Schwarzenegger revealed he’d been working with the Hollenbeck Youth Center for the past 30 years. “I’ve been doing this for thirty plus years, and the reason is because when I came to this country, my friends from Gold’s Gym had a huge Christmas for me,” he said. “They invited me to their house, gave me Christmas gifts, a beautiful Christmas tree, and I felt so included here. Even though I was a foreigner and I had just come to this country.”

The video showed him spending time with kids and handing them presents, making their holiday celebrations a little more joyful and special.