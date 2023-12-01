Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena shows off his crazy muscles

Joseph Baena takes his body very seriously. Out of all of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s children, Baena is the one who seems most committed to following in his father’s bodybuilding footsteps. A new Instagram post shows off his muscles and his progress in the gym.

The post is made out of three photos, showing Baena in different poses. In them, he squeezes his arms, legs and chest, showing off his strenght and definition. “Another day in the office,” he captioned the post. As usual, comments couldn’t help but compare Baena to his dad, with many dropping Schwarzenegger emojis and jokes. “Anyone ever tell you, you kinda look like a young Arnold Schwarzenegger?” wrote a follower. “Look him up if you don’t know.”

Other athletes praised Baena’s hard work. “Nice side chest man! just like your dad!” wrote bodybuilder Casey Young.

Baena’s acting career

While Baena spends a lot of his time working on his body, he’s also an actor, and uses his social media to promote his projects. His most recent role was in the TV show “Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction,” where he made an appearance as Robin Hood. “Honor among thieves,” he captioned the post.

“Had the amazing opportunity to star in episode one of @beyondbelief_factorfiction as Robin Hood! Had a fantastic time on this production, and was so much fun working with directors @fabio.lofria & @holger_b_frick and the rest of the Beyond Belief team! It’s very fun seeing this on German TV and having such a great response. Can’t wait to see the show when it’s broadcasted here in America!”