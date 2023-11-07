Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena looks just like his dad in new photos

Joseph Baena is looking more like his dad every day. The 26-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger has followed in the Hollywood star’s footsteps, working on his fitness and showing off his incredible physique in a series of progress photos at the gym.

The resemblance between the father-son duo is undeniable, with Joseph proving that his bodybuilding journey has paid off, as he is almost as big as Arnold in new photos.

“Competing with myself to be better everyday!” he wrote on Instagram, showing his best poses in the mirror, wearing gray sweatpants and white sneakers. Joseph showed his huge biceps and flexed in front of the mirror, with many praising him for his dedication and commenting on the similarities between his dad.

Joseph has revealed that he has a good relationship with Arnold, and has been given a lot of fitness tips from the best. He recently visited a museum in Austria, posing next to a life-size figure of the actor. “It’s not a trip to Austria without visiting the @arnoldschwarzeneggermuseum right?” he wrote on Instagram.

“This kid looks like Arnold more than Arnold,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Get this guy a role as young Conan! A prequel! He is perfect! Just will have to to work on the voice!” adding, “Wow some of the best genes on the planet! Keep going brotha.”

Joseph previously talked about his relationship with Arnold during an interview on the Unwaxed podcast. “I also have to point out that my relationship with my dad, it took a little while for me and him to get really close and I can joke around with him. And talk about anything. Because I grew up with my mom and was just always nervous. I didn’t want him to think bad of me and be like, ‘Oh, like what the heck is this guy doing?’ He’s partying all the time or anything like that,” he said.